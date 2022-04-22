UrduPoint.com

Japan Describes Southern Kurils As Occupied Areas For 1st Time Since 2003 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 06:50 AM

Japan Describes Southern Kurils as Occupied Areas for 1st Time Since 2003 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The Japanese government has described the Southern Kuril islands, known in Japan as the Northern Territories, as the area illegally occupied by Russia in its Diplomatic Bluebook for the first time since 2003, media reported on Friday.

The Southern Kurils are also described as an inherent part of Japan for the first time since 2011, the Kyodo news agency reported. The Diplomatic Bluebook was presented by the Foreign Ministry to the government on Friday.

The move follows the Russian decision on refusing to negotiate a peace treaty with Japan, halting visa-free travel for Japanese citizens to the Southern Kuril Islands, and withdrawing from dialogue with Japan on establishing joint economic activities on the archipelago.

The Russian steps, in turn, were made in response to the Japanese government's decision to join the harsh sanctions against Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Western countries have strongly condemned the operation calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Luhansk Donetsk Japan February Media From Government

Recent Stories

Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on ..

Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on May 16 - White House

6 hours ago
 Six dead in Russian military research institute fi ..

Six dead in Russian military research institute fire

6 hours ago
 Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: ..

Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: Rana Sanaullah

7 hours ago
 US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'G ..

US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'Great Honor' to Be Sanctioned b ..

7 hours ago
 Russian Military 'Conclusively, Irrevocably' Captu ..

Russian Military 'Conclusively, Irrevocably' Captured Mariupol - Kadyrov

6 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Baram ..

Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in Baramulla

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.