Japan Detects COVID-19 Mutation Presumably Circulating in Philippines

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Japan has detected a new coronavirus mutation that differs from UK, South African and Brazilian variants and has presumably been spreading for some time in the Philippines, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) said on Friday.

"In positive coronavirus samples taken on February 25 from a person who arrived on a flight from the Philippines, a strain of lineage B.1.1.28 with E484K and N501Y mutations was detected," the NIID reported.

The E484K mutation in the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is common to the South African and Brazilian variants. The N501Y mutation is present not only in these two strains, but also in the UK one, and causes concern over it being more contagious.

In addition, the sample had the P681H mutation, which is "associated with increased contagiousness," the Japanese institute added.

The Philippines reported 34 cases with E484K and N501Y mutations on March 2. According to the NIID, it is so far unclear how widely this variant has spread in the Philippines and whether this is due to the recent increase in coronavirus infections in the country. This variant, however, is likely to have been circulating there for some time, since it has been detected both inside the country and in travelers, the institute added.