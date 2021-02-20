UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Detects New Coronavirus Variant Potentially Resistant To Existing Vaccines

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

Japan Detects New Coronavirus Variant Potentially Resistant to Existing Vaccines

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) announced on Friday the detection of a brand new strain of the coronavirus, which is believed to be brought in from abroad and features mutations that can potentially reduce the efficacy of the existing vaccines.

The new strain belongs to B.1.1.316 lineage, whose spike protein has the E484K mutation, same as the South African and Brazilian variants, but lacks the N501Y mutation, which is typical of the UK variant, according to NIID.

"It has been determined that this genealogical mutation occurred outside of Japan. Cross-checks with GISAID database failed to determine the country of origin," the institute said.

As reported by Japanese newspaper Asahi, citing science sources, the combination of the new variant's mutations is feared to potentially make it resilient to the existing vaccines, especially the one by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Friday that the new variant has already infected 93 people, including two people who arrived from abroad. All other cases were detected in the Kanto region.

"Experts believe that the [mutated] strain risks turning out more contagious than the constant types and, if its spread continues, might lead to an acute spike in cases," Kato said at a press conference.

Japan has confirmed 151 cases of infection with the Brazilian, UK and South African variants in its territory, as of Friday. The country's total COVID-19 toll exceeds 424,000 cases, including over 7,300 deaths.

Related Topics

Same Oxford Lead United Kingdom Japan All From Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Lebanese PM-designate Saad ..

51 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Rajhi powers his way into b ..

51 minutes ago

Milk production can be increased through genetical ..

48 minutes ago

Dubai says princess 'home' after UN demands proof ..

48 minutes ago

Provision of certified seed to farmers essential f ..

18 minutes ago

Ali Haider wins 3000 meters race at Government Col ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.