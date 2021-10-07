Japan Did Not Declare Tsunami Warning After Earthquake - Meteorological Agency
Thu 07th October 2021 | 07:18 PM
Japan did not declare a tsunami warning following a recent earthquake, the country's meteorological authority said on Thursday
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Japan did not declare a tsunami warning following a recent earthquake, the country's meteorological authority said on Thursday.
The 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit northeastern Japan on Wednesday.
The Kyodo news agency reported that the earthquake did not result in any damage at nuclear power facilities.