Japan Did Not Declare Tsunami Warning After Earthquake - Meteorological Agency

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Japan did not declare a tsunami warning following a recent earthquake, the country's meteorological authority said on Thursday.

The 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit northeastern Japan on Wednesday.

The Kyodo news agency reported that the earthquake did not result in any damage at nuclear power facilities.