Japan Divided Over Constitutional Amendments as Tokyo Gears to Militarize - Polls

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Nearly 52% of Japanese people deem their constitution good, however 52% think revisions are required, a poll by Japan's Asahi Shimbun said on Wednesday.

The poll, released on May 3, Constitution Day in Japan, showed that more than half of the Japanese support revising the constitution. The ratio of steadfast opponents to the revisions remains unchanged from the last year at 37%. This is the lowest vote in favor of the existing constitution since Asahi Shimbun started conducting polls in 2013, the newspaper said.

When asked about the famous Article 9, also known as "peace article," 37% supported its revision, which is the second highest number since 2013, and 55% voted against the changes.

This year's Constitution Day marks the 76th anniversary since the adoption of Japan's postwar constitution in 1947.

The country's basic law prevents Japan from engaging in international conflicts and is known as a "Peace Constitution," so far remaining the world's oldest unamended constitution.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, however, intends to amend the constitution, in particular, to prescribe the existence of the Japanese self-defense forces. Supporters of this initiative insist that it will not change the nature of the document, as it will only clarify the legal status and recognize the self-defense forces' existence.

To amend the constitution, the law demands the decision be supported by the two-thirds of the parliament and then submitted to a popular vote.