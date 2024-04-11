Japan Does Not Rule Out Any Measures To Counter Weak Yen: Currency Official
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2024 | 01:20 PM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Japan will not rule out any measures to deal with excessive Currency moves, as the Japanese Yen hit its weakest level against the U.S. Dollar in nearly 34 years, the country's top currency diplomat said Thursday.
Masato Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, made the comments after the yen plunged past 153 against the U.S. dollar in currency trading earlier on Thursday for the first time since June 1990, fueling speculation that Japanese authorities will intervene to support the yen.
Kanda described the yen's fall as "rapid," noting that excessive currency moves will have a negative impact on the economy, but he refrained from commenting on whether a move of one yen in a day is considered an excessive level that could trigger a fresh round of market intervention.
Japanese authorities sold U.S. Dollars and bought yen after the dollar rose close to 152 yen in October 2022. Analysts here said it is not surprising that foreign exchange intervention will take place at any time now that the dollar topped 153 yen.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
More Stories From World
-
Hainan free trade port development in full swing: governor5 minutes ago
-
Madinah bus service to resume today through 102 Stops5 minutes ago
-
Red Sea Fund launches second phase of fourth cycle to support production projects5 minutes ago
-
Record amount of anti-anxiety drug Alprazolam seized in Australia's Sydney5 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares close higher Thursday15 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's auto export falls for 2nd month in March15 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's Q1 rice export up 42 pct in value15 minutes ago
-
Jazan Border Guards foil attempt to smuggle 150 Kg of Khat15 minutes ago
-
Two rare crested ibises born in NW China15 minutes ago
-
At least eight dead after migrant boat sinks in Mediterranean25 minutes ago
-
Installed capacity of new energy in southern China grow rapidly25 minutes ago
-
China's State Council appoints new officials25 minutes ago