UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Donates $110Mln To 37 Countries Through UN World Food Program

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 09:12 PM

Japan Donates $110Mln to 37 Countries Through UN World Food Program

Japan has donated $110 million to provide food aid to people at risk in 37 countries across three continents, the World Food Program (WFP) announced in a news release on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Japan has donated $110 million to provide food aid to people at risk in 37 countries across three continents, the World Food Program (WFP) announced in a news release on Wednesday.

"The United Nations World Food Program has welcomed a total contribution of US$110 million from the Government of Japan towards its food assistance and livelihood support to vulnerable people in 37 countries across Asia, the middle East and Africa," the release said.

The WSP said some $20.6 million of the new aid will be used to provide life-saving support to families in Yemen, where nearly 50,000 people are living in famine-like conditions, with 5 million more at risk due to the ongoing civil war there.

"In Afghanistan, a $12.9 million allocation will support WFP's response for families affected by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A further grant of $10.6 million will enable WFP to continue its support to people facing food insecurity in Syria, as well as vulnerable people ... in Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon," the release said.

In Africa, the Japanese funds will support WFP's emergency food assistance to Democratic Republic of the Congo and Mali, and livelihood and COVID-19 response programs in Somalia and Ethiopia, the release added.

Other countries to benefit from the aid are: Angola, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Eswatini, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Iran, Iraq, Kenya, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Palestine, Republic of Congo, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Sudan, Tunisia, Uganda and Zimbabwe, according to the release.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Afghanistan World United Nations Syria Palestine Iran Turkey Egypt Yemen Iraq Mali Bissau Ethiopia Burundi Burkina Faso Tunisia Japan Chad Zimbabwe Sudan Sierra Leone Senegal Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo Cameroon Kenya Guinea Gambia Lebanon Libya Mauritania Mozambique Nigeria Namibia Central African Republic Uganda Angola Middle East From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

Free emergency medical services kicks off in AJK: ..

1 minute ago

Man electrocuted to death in Bolan

1 minute ago

Strange days for rare foreign tourists in Paris

1 minute ago

One killed in truck-tanker collision at Taunsa Mor ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19; universities to go online for two weeks ..

4 minutes ago

Volunteers Get 2nd Dose of Turkish COVID-19 Vaccin ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.