Japan Donates $110Mln to 37 Countries Through UN World Food Program

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Japan has donated $110 million to provide food aid to people at risk in 37 countries across three continents, the World Food Program (WFP) announced in a news release on Wednesday.

"The United Nations World Food Program has welcomed a total contribution of US$110 million from the Government of Japan towards its food assistance and livelihood support to vulnerable people in 37 countries across Asia, the middle East and Africa," the release said.

The WSP said some $20.6 million of the new aid will be used to provide life-saving support to families in Yemen, where nearly 50,000 people are living in famine-like conditions, with 5 million more at risk due to the ongoing civil war there.

"In Afghanistan, a $12.9 million allocation will support WFP's response for families affected by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A further grant of $10.6 million will enable WFP to continue its support to people facing food insecurity in Syria, as well as vulnerable people ... in Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon," the release said.

In Africa, the Japanese funds will support WFP's emergency food assistance to Democratic Republic of the Congo and Mali, and livelihood and COVID-19 response programs in Somalia and Ethiopia, the release added.

Other countries to benefit from the aid are: Angola, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Eswatini, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Iran, Iraq, Kenya, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Palestine, Republic of Congo, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Sudan, Tunisia, Uganda and Zimbabwe, according to the release.