Japan Donates $1Mln To UN Food Agency To Tackle Malnutrition In Burundi - WFP

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 11:04 PM

Japan Donates $1Mln to UN Food Agency to Tackle Malnutrition in Burundi - WFP

Japan has provided one million dollars to the UN's World Food Program (WFP) to support its malnutrition preventive activities in Burundi's province of Kirundo, the WFP said in a press release

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Japan has provided one million Dollars to the UN's World Food Program (WFP) to support its malnutrition preventive activities in Burundi's province of Kirundo, the WFP said in a press release.

"The Government of Japan has contributed US$1 million to help prevent chronic malnutrition and support vulnerable families with pregnant women, nursing mothers and children under two years in Burundi's northern province of Kirundo," the release said.

The release said that the contribution, which is the second of Japan's assistance to the East African nation in 2019, will ensure the WFP's distribution of nutritional food supplements to pregnant women and nursing mothers, as well as prevent low birth weight, infections and child mortality.

According to the UN food agency, Kirundo is one of the regions in the country most affected by chronic malnutrition and food insecurity. A Demographic and Health Survey from 2016-2017 estimated that 56 percent of children in Burundi under the age of five are chronically malnourished, which exceeds the World Health Organization's critical threshold of 40 percent.

