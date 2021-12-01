Japan Drops Plans to Send Ex-Prime Minister Abe to Malaysia Due to Omicron Strain- Reports

Japan has abandoned plans to send its former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, as a special envoy to Malaysia due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a source

Abe was supposed to visit Malaysia this month as the two countries will be celebrating the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

The Omicron variant was first identified in South Africa last week, and the World Health Organization has classified it as a variant of concern, as its high number of mutations on the spike protein might make it more transmissible and dangerous than all previous strains.

Japan has already confirmed two Omicron cases and barred foreign arrivals for all shorter-term visa holders. Japanese citizens and residents returning from abroad must spend up to ten days of their two-week quarantine period in a government facility.