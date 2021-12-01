UrduPoint.com

Japan Drops Plans To Send Ex-Prime Minister Abe To Malaysia Due To Omicron Strain- Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 10:11 PM

Japan Drops Plans to Send Ex-Prime Minister Abe to Malaysia Due to Omicron Strain- Reports

Japan has abandoned plans to send its former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, as a special envoy to Malaysia due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Japan has abandoned plans to send its former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, as a special envoy to Malaysia due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

Abe was supposed to visit Malaysia this month as the two countries will be celebrating the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

The Omicron variant was first identified in South Africa last week, and the World Health Organization has classified it as a variant of concern, as its high number of mutations on the spike protein might make it more transmissible and dangerous than all previous strains.

Japan has already confirmed two Omicron cases and barred foreign arrivals for all shorter-term visa holders. Japanese citizens and residents returning from abroad must spend up to ten days of their two-week quarantine period in a government facility.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Visit Japan South Africa Malaysia Visa All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tel Aviv Named Most Expensive City Across Globe - ..

Tel Aviv Named Most Expensive City Across Globe - Survey

7 minutes ago
 US House Republicans Urge McConnell to Deny Fundin ..

US House Republicans Urge McConnell to Deny Funding Bill Over Vaccine Mandates - ..

7 minutes ago
 Survivors of Severe COVID-19 Twice as Likely to Di ..

Survivors of Severe COVID-19 Twice as Likely to Die Within 1 Year - Report

7 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

Fujairah Ruler visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

32 minutes ago
 Cavusoglu, Blinken Discuss Ukraine, Syria on Sidel ..

Cavusoglu, Blinken Discuss Ukraine, Syria on Sidelines of NATO Meeting

30 minutes ago
 Russia's Shoigu Inks Military Cooperation Deal Wit ..

Russia's Shoigu Inks Military Cooperation Deal With Vietnamese Counterpart - Mos ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.