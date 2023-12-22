Japan eases arms export controls allowing weapons sales to US

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Japan loosened arms export controls Friday, for the first time in nearly a decade, a move that would enable the US ally to sell domestically made Patriot missile defence systems to Washington.

Japan strictly controls the export of arms under its pacifist constitution, which limits its military capacity to ostensibly defensive measures.

"The appropriate transfer of defence equipment overseas will contribute to ... international peace and security, and will also strengthen cooperation with allies and the US in security fields," a government document said after the rule was approved by the Cabinet on Friday.

Sales of the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC3) system to the United States would be Japan's first export of lethal arms since the end of World War II, local media have reported.