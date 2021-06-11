UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Enacts Revised National Referendum Law Reflecting Opposition Party's Changes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 04:47 PM

Japan enacts revised national referendum law reflecting opposition party's changes

Japan's upper house of the parliament on Friday passed a bill revising the national referendum law following three years of negotiations between the pro-revision ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ)

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Japan's upper house of the parliament on Friday passed a bill revising the national referendum law following three years of negotiations between the pro-revision ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ).

The revision to the law will allow for polling stations to be set up in public places, although the passage of the bill through the lower house only came with the CDPJ's cooperation and reflects changes to the law required in return.

The approval of the bill initially came as a result of the pro-revisionist LDP accepting the CDPJ's insistence that the bill be modified with a clause added stating that restrictions must be placed on financing and media campaigns for a national referendum within three years after the revised law comes into effect.

Without the restrictions being added to the bill, the CDPJ argued that the LDP's deep-pockets for campaign funding would calculatingly influence voters' decisions.

The main opposition party's demands for the bill to be modified were met during a meeting in May between the secretary generals of the CDPJ and the LDP.

The ruling LDP has remained committed to trying to rewrite Japan's post-war, pacifist charter, which has remained unchanged since the supreme law came into effect.

For the ruling party to propose a revision to the constitution, a two-thirds majority is required in both chambers of Japan's bicameral parliament before a national referendum on the matter.

The opposition bloc, in contrast to the LDP, has been ardently opposed to revising the pacifist charter, particularly the war-renouncing Article 9 of the constitution.

The general public has also staunchly opposed any changes being made to Article 9 of the constitution, which has essentially guaranteed Japan peace and security since its defeat at the end of World War II.

Even if the ruling party were to manage to garner the two-thirds majority required in both houses of parliament necessary to call a referendum, they would be very likely to fail to secure a majority in a national vote due to a reluctant public, according to many Japanese scholars and political observers.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Japan May World War Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presents budget 202 ..

24 minutes ago

Sindh Cabinet to approve budget proposals for fisc ..

55 seconds ago

Quetta Gladiators will take on Islamabad United to ..

36 minutes ago

13 dead, 1026 injured in 940 accidents in Punjab

59 seconds ago

One more died of COVID-19 in Attock

1 minute ago

Over 80% of NATO Countries' Residents Support Memb ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.