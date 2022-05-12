UrduPoint.com

Japan, EU To Continue Cooperation On Ukraine, Sanctions Against Russia - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 11:20 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Japan and the European Union will continue close cooperation to pressure Russia into ending the military operation in Ukraine through sanctions, as well as deepen partnership in the Indo-Pacific region, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday.

The 28th Japan-EU Summit is taking place in Tokyo on Thursday. Kishida made the statement after meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine shakes the foundation of international order not just covering Europe but also Asia and is absolutely impermissible," Kishida told a joint briefing with von der Leyen and Michel, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency, adding that Japan will continue close cooperation with the EU to impose strict Russia sanctions and assist Ukraine.

Kishida said that Japan would also want a closer cooperation with the EU to establish a "free and open Indo-Pacific" and ensure economic and energy security, as cited in the report.

Among other topics, the Japan-EU Summit is expected to focus on bilateral cooperation on trade, defense, food and energy security amid the perceived rise of influence of China and Russia, as well as the lifting of pandemic restrictions on travel.

