UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Ex-PM Abe Faces Lawmakers On Scandal But Avoids Prosecution

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 01:23 PM

Japan ex-PM Abe faces lawmakers on scandal but avoids prosecution

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe apologised to lawmakers on Friday over a scandal involving payments for supporters, a day after prosecutors said they would not indict him in the case

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe apologised to lawmakers on Friday over a scandal involving payments for supporters, a day after prosecutors said they would not indict him in the case.

The country's longest-serving prime minister has denied any wrongdoing, but acknowledged that he had made statements to parliament that were subsequently shown to be false.

"It turned out that I gave explanations that are contrary to the facts," Abe said at the lower house.

"Even though I was not aware of it, I feel a moral responsibility. I deeply regret this and apologise to my fellow lawmakers," he added.

The case revolves around dinners organised on the eve of government-sponsored cherry blossom viewing parties.

His office is alleged to have paid more than eight million Yen ($76,000) for the dinners attended by supporters over five years until 2019, failing to report the expenditures as required by Japanese law.

Abe had previously denied that his political office had paid for the dinners.

He was questioned by prosecutors over the case, but on Thursday they said they would not take further action against him.

- 'Why don't you step down?' - Abe held a press conference on Thursday for the first time since he resigned earlier this year over health reasons, apologising but insisting he had no knowledge of the payments.

He said he "deeply, deeply" apologised for falsely claiming his office had not paid.

"My political responsibility is very serious. I will do my utmost to regain the people's trust," he said.

In parliament, opposition lawmakers excoriated the former leader.

"You have no intention of finding out the truth at all, and no intention of explaining to the public," said Takahiro Kuroiwa of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP).

"In a private firm, if the president makes false statements 100 times, then makes an excuse saying he or she was deceived by an employee, is it forgiven?" added Kiyomi Tsujimoto, another CDP lawmaker.

"Why don't you step down as a lawmaker?" she demanded.

Abe's successor, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, has also apologised for making statements about the payments that turned out to be false.

While Suga is not expected to face prosecution, it comes at a bad time for his cabinet, with his approval ratings sinking in part over his handling of a third wave of coronavirus cases.

Abe weathered several scandals while in office, including over the cherry blossom parties, a decades-old tradition intended to honour the great and good for their achievements.

His government was accused of packing the event with supporters, and even inviting a member of Japan's infamous Yakuza mafia.

When the opposition demanded a guest list be produced, it emerged the list had been shredded.

While the government denied wrongdoing, Suga has said he will not hold the event next year.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Parliament Japan 2019 Moral Event All Government Cabinet Million Opposition Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shibli pays rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

3 minutes ago

US Military in S. Korea Receives 1st Batch of Mode ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Upper Chamber Passes Bill on Foreign Agen ..

18 minutes ago

Ireland Approves Use of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, R ..

18 minutes ago

Russia opens criminal probe into Navalny ally over ..

25 minutes ago

Faith, Unity, Discipline to remain guiding princip ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.