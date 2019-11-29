UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Ex-PM Nakasone Who Boosted Ties With US Dies At 101

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:50 AM

Japan ex-PM Nakasone who boosted ties with US dies at 101

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone, an ardent conservative who worked to forge a stronger military alliance with the United States, died on Friday at the age of 101, an official at his son's office said

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone, an ardent conservative who worked to forge a stronger military alliance with the United States, died on Friday at the age of 101, an official at his son's office said.

In office for five years from November 1982 to November 1987, Nakasone was known for trying to transform the nation defeated in World War II into a full-fledged member of the West during the Cold War era.

His efforts to strengthen security ties with Washington came at a time of intensifying trade friction with the United States, the world's biggest economy.

Describing Washington as "the most important partner for Japan", he built a friendship with then President Ronald Reagan.

Officials at the office of his son Hirofumi Nakasone, who is a member of the Japanese parliament's upper house, confirmed the ex-premier's death to AFP, with one of them saying he died Friday, without offering further details.

He broke post-World War II taboos in Japan by deciding to provide military technology to the US and scrapping the cap on the nation's annual defence budget.

Seen as a security hawk and a nationalist, Nakasone's positions on defence angered left-wingers in Japan, at a time when anti-war sentiments were even stronger than today after the defeat in World War II.

Echoing the "Reaganomics" policies of the American president, Nakasone privatised national enterprises such as railway and telephone operators, leaning in favour of the free market and a small state.

He also left his mark on Japan's relations with neighbours China and South Korea, which have been haunted by wartime history.

He was the first Japanese prime minister to visit South Korea, which had been under Tokyo's colonial rule from 1910 to the end of World War II in 1945.

In 1985, he visited a controversial war shrine but did not go the next year after China strongly criticised the move as an attempt to whitewash history.

He stepped down as prime minister in 1987 as support for his government plummeted after he tried to introduce a large-scale indirect tax system.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology China Washington Parliament Budget Visit Died Tokyo Alliance Japan South Korea United States November Market World War From Government

Recent Stories

Russia's Tatneft Plans to Increase Oil Production ..

2 minutes ago

Farogh Naseem takes oath for reappointment as fede ..

9 minutes ago

Colombia protest leaders push Duque on dialogue

6 minutes ago

India Successfully Test-Fires Anti-Tank, Supersoni ..

6 minutes ago

Omani Oil Minister Believes OPEC+ Has Consensus to ..

42 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Meet Wit ..

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.