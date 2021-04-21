Japan Expects Additional 50Mln Doses of Pfizer Vaccine - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Japan is making arrangements to receive additional 50 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.

While on a visit to the US last week, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga asked Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to dispatch additional doses in a bid to ensure that all Japanese citizens older than 16 years get their shots by the end of September.

The additional supply, together with the existing agreements, including 144 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 50 million Moderna shots, will enable Japan, with some 127-million population, to vaccinate roughly 110 million eligible people.

Tokyo also has a vaccine supply agreement with AstraZeneca for 120 million doses. However, only the Pfizer vaccine has been greenlighted by the national regulator so far and has been used to vaccinate the population since February. The vaccines by Moderna and AstraZeneca are expected to be approved in May.

According to government data, only around 1 percent of the Asian country's population has been vaccinated so far ” a little over 1.2 million healthcare staff and about 19,000 senior citizens.