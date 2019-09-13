TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will visit Japan next week to meet the head of the Japanese National Security Council Secretariat, Shigeru Kitamura, on Tuesday, Japan's media reported on Friday.

That will be the first meeting between Patrushev and recently appointed Kitamura, who has earlier headed the Cabinet Intelligence and Research Office of the Japanese intelligence agency, the NHK broadcaster reported.

During the talks, Patrushev is going to express Russia's concern over the US plans to deploy Aegis Ashore missile defense systems in Japan.

In December 2017, the Japanese government approved the deployment of the Aegis Ashore systems in the northwest and in the southwest of the country. The two components are expected to cover the entire country and will enter service before 2023. The decision was taken to protect the country from potential launch of ballistic missiles from North Korea, as it was explained then by Tokyo.

Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it sees the move as a de-facto deployment of the Asia-Pacific segment of the US global missile defense system and a threat to the regional security balance.