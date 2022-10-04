UrduPoint.com

Japan Expels Russian Consulate General Employee After Its Diplomat Expulsion - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The Japanese government has decided to expel one employee of the Russian Consulate General in Sapporo after the expulsion of its diplomat from Vladivostok, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing the Japanese foreign ministry.

The Russian consulate employee is obliged to leave Japan before October 10, the 47News broadcaster said.

Last wek, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had detained Motoki Tatsunori, a consul of the Japanese Consulate-General in Vladivostok, who was obtaining, for a monetary reward, classified information about Russia's cooperation with an Asia-Pacific regional country, the impact of Western sanctions on the economic situation in the Primorsky region.

In an FSB video, the diplomat admitted his guilt of violating Russian law. Moscow expressed a protest to Japan through diplomatic channels, and the consul was declared persona non grata. In response, Tokyo summoned the Russian ambassador to protest the decision.

