Japan Expressed Protest To North Korea After Pyongyang's Missile Launch - Government

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2022 | 01:00 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Japan has expressed a protest to North Korea through diplomatic channels in Beijing in connection with Pyongyang's missile launch, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.

"North Korea has fired, presumably, a ballistic missile. Currently there is no information about any damage.

North Korea's actions, including constant missile launches, threaten the peace and stability of our country, the region and the world community, and therefore are unacceptable. We protested to North Korea through diplomatic channels in Beijing," Matsuno told a briefing.

At 15:35 p.m. local time (06:30 GMT) on Wednesday, the Japanese Defense Ministry reported that Pyongyang had launched, presumably, a ballistic missile that fell outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone. 

