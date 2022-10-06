UrduPoint.com

Japan Expresses Protest To N.Korea Over Missile Launches - Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2022 | 05:00 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Japan expressed a protest to North Korea over its missile launches, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said.

"This is absolutely unacceptable. We sent a strong protest to North Korea through diplomatic channels," the minister said.

The Yonhap news agency earlier on Thursday reported citing the South Korean military that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan.

North Korea on Tuesday morning fired a ballistic missile that flew over the territory of Japan and fell in the Pacific Ocean. Last week Pyongyang also conducted several missile launches.

