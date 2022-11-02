Japan Expresses Protest to North Korea Over Missile Launch - Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Japan expressed a protest to North Korea over its missile launches on Wednesday, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters.

"North Korea this year has been conducting missile launches with unprecedented intensity, raising tensions by taking provocative steps. These actions pose a threat to the peace and security of our country, region and the world community and are completely unacceptable. They violate the relevant UN resolutions. Our country has expressed a strong protest and condemnation to North Korea through the embassy in Beijing," Hamada said.

According to Japan's Defense Ministry, North Korea fired at least two missiles that landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone on Wednesday.

South Korea's military said there had been three launches, but then specified that there had been at least 10 launches toward the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea.

Since the year start, North Korea has conducted 29 missile launches.