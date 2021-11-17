UrduPoint.com

Japan Expresses Regret At Visit Of South Korean Police Chief To Disputed Islands

Wed 17th November 2021 | 01:53 PM

Japan has expressed "deepest regret" over the trip of the South Korean police chief to the disputed Takeshima Islands (called Dokdo Islands by Seoul), Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday

"If there really was a fact of his landing (on the islands), it is categorically unacceptable and causes deepest regret," Matsuno said at a press conference.

He also stressed the firmness of Japan's position on this and other controversial issues.

"On various issues, including the problem of the Takeshima Islands, Japan relies on the consistent position and continues to demand appropriate measures from the Republic of Korea, there are no changes here," Matsuno said.

The Liancourt Rocks � called Dokdo Islands by Seoul and Takeshima Islands by Tokyo � lie almost equidistant from Japan and South Korea, which maintains a small police force there. For decades, the islets have been a bone of contention, with both sides claiming they have long-standing historical ties to the archipelago, believed to be rich in natural resources.

