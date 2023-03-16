Japan Expresses Strong Protest to North Korea Over ICBM Launch - Defense Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Japan expressed a strong protest to North Korea over the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Japanese Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The actions of North Korea, including also the previous frequent launches of ballistic missiles, threaten the peace and security of our country, the region and the international community. The launch of a ballistic missile violates the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. Our country expressed a strong protest to North Korea and strongly condemned (it)," the ministry said.

According to the statement, no damage to Japanese aircraft and sea vessels has been reported yet.

The Japanese ministry earlier said the missile fired by North Korea early on Thursday was presumably an ICBM, flying at a maximum altitude of 6,000 kilometers (3,728 miles). The missile was in the air for about 70 minutes. Following with the launch, the prime minister announced the convening of a meeting of the National Security Council with key ministers.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada earlier said the missile fired by North Korea landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

This was the sixth launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea this year. In 2022, Pyongyang carried out 37 such launches.