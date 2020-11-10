UrduPoint.com
Japan Extends Anti-Piracy Mission Off Somalia's Coast By 1 Year - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The Japanese government has decided to extend its military anti-piracy mission off Somalia's coast by another year, media reported on Tuesday.

Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force has been engaged in the mission to protect commercial ships passing along the Horn of Africa since 2009. The current mission will expire on November 19.

At a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the Japanese leadership also decided to increase the number of personnel involved in the mission, the NHK broadcaster said.

In addition, the Japanese government approved the extension of the participation of its Ground Self-Defense Force personnel in a multinational peacekeeping mission in the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt for another year amid the active presence of violent extremists, who frequently conduct attacks against police and army on the peninsula.

