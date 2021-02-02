UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Extends Coronavirus State Of Emergency In 10 Regions By 1 Month - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Japan Extends Coronavirus State of Emergency in 10 Regions by 1 Month - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The Japanese government on Tuesday extended the state of emergency in Tokyo and nine other prefectures through March 7 despite declining coronavirus infection rates, media reported.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the pressure on the Japanese health care system remains near peak levels, prompting the COVID-19 task force to keep the state of emergency in place in all prefectures but one.

"The nationwide number of new infections is falling, but we need to continue this and decrease the number of patients who are hospitalized or in serious condition," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in parliament earlier in the day, Kyodo reported.

The most populous prefectures, among them Tokyo, Kanagawa and Osaka, will maintain the status whereby restaurants and bars close early, events are limited and businesses are encouraged to adopt a remote work regime.

The sprawling Tokyo metropolitan area, the epicenter of the epidemic in the country, reported 556 new cases Tuesday, well below its January peak of nearly 2,500 cases.

As of Tuesday, Japanese health care has registered nearly 390,000 COVID-19 cases and 5,722 deaths as a result. Japan was one of the few nations to avoid explosive transmissions throughout most of 2020, but cases began to climb significantly in November.

Suga, already under public pressure over perceived failures to keep the pandemic at bay, is racing against the clock to ensure that the Tokyo Olympics go ahead this summer.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Osaka Tokyo Japan January March November 2020 Olympics Media All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM makes conditional offers to resign

32 minutes ago

DEWA’s AI services anticipate, shape the future

33 minutes ago

Biden wants to streamline naturalization for nine ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Has Grounds to Believe Navalny Poisoning Wa ..

5 minutes ago

PM Khan fights Kashmir case with logical manner: S ..

6 minutes ago

WHO expert says China mission going 'very well'

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.