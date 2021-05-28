Japan Extends COVID Emergency in 9 Prefectures Until June 20 - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Japan on Friday decided to extend a state of emergency in nine prefectures over the coronavirus pandemic until June 20, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said.

"It was decided that the duration of the emergency regime, which was expiring on May 31, will be extended until June 20," Suga said at a government meeting, which was broadcast by the NHK tv channel.