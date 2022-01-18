Japan Extends Entry Ban on Foreigners Until End of February - Prime Minister

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Tuesday that Japan's borders will continue to be closed to foreigners until the end of February, with few exceptions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Tuesday that Japan's borders will continue to be closed to foreigners until the end of February, with few exceptions.

On November 30, Kishida announced the closure of Japan's borders to all foreigners due to the spread of the Omicron strain. All visas issued up to December 2 have been suspended except for those with residency. Japanese residents and nationals returning from abroad must undergo quarantine for up to ten days and refrain from using public transport.

"At the moment, there is a clear difference in terms of the level of infections at home and abroad, therefore, for the time being until the end of February, I have decided to maintain the framework of the current border control.

Please kindly understand that the Japanese population is also strongly asking for strict border control," Kishida said in a special address at the Davos global economic forum 2022.

Case by case exceptions will be made for entries deemed of humanitarian importance, in the national interest or an emergency, the prime minister said.

On Monday, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, citing sources, that 11 prefectures have requested the government put them under tougher COVID-19 restrictions, as Omicron cases continue to grow in the country.

Japan is currently facing another surge in cases, with 25,483 reported on Monday, an increase from 500 cases registered per day in early January. The Omicron variant accounts for 96.8% of all new cases.