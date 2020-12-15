Japan extends grant worth of yen 1.54 billion for COVID assistance

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The government of Japan has extended grant assistance in the form of Japanese Yen 1 billion for health and COVID-19 assistance to government of Pakistan.

Japan has provided aid to Pakistan for purchase of Several Medical Equipments, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) system, Oxygen generator and cylinder, Automated external defibrillator, ECG, Ultra low temperature freezer,� Personal Protection Equipments, Wheel Chairs, Stretchers under the Economic and Social Development Programme, said a press release issued by Ministry of Economic Affairs here on Tuesday.

The Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs Mr. Noor Ahmed and the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mr. MATSUDA Kuninori, signed the 'Exchange Notes, Record of Discussions and Agreed Minutes on Procedural Details' on behalf of their respective governments here.� Talking on the occasion Secretary EAD expressed that Pakistan values the bilateral and friendly relations with Japan and both countries share common views on most of the regional and international economic issues. Japanese economic assistance has played and shall continue to play a vital role in the socio economic uplift of Pakistan.� Japan has paid major role in eradication of Polio in Pakistan and due to its untiring support Pakistan has been able to substantially control the Polio virus in Pakistan. Japan is still insisting on complete eradication till the zero Polio patients are reported.

He also appreciated Japan's assistance to build Intensive Care Unit and Maternal and Child Health Facility at PIMS worth JPY 3.

62 Billion and has extended similar Grant Assistance for Hyderabad (Sindh) in future.� Recent Non Grant Project Assistance for Islamabad Metropolitan City for management/transportation of garbage/solid waste was also commendable as it will not only improve the environment but will also control the spread of diseases and infections.� He highlighted that the grant assistance in the form of medical equipments during the pandemic (COVID-19) is timely.

Pakistan is going through second wave of the pandemic and the number of patients is higher, hence over burdening the health systems in Pakistan.

This grant will supplement the health facilities of the hospitals, the risk to health workers and doctors shall be minimized due to personal protection equipment during the treatment of COVID patients.

Ventilators, oxygen cylinders and generators will help the vulnerable and serious patients.�Japan was also acknowledged for its continuous support for health, education, and security as well as for reduction and control of floods and earthquakes through Radar Weather Surveillance at various stations across Pakistan.

The Secretary, Economic Affairs Division appreciated the government and the people of Japan for their support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides in future.