UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Extends North Korea Sanctions For Two Years, Ahead Of Suga-Biden Talks - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 09:30 AM

Japan Extends North Korea Sanctions For Two Years, Ahead of Suga-Biden Talks - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The Japanese government extended sanctions against Pyongyang by two years on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming talks between Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and US President Joe Biden, the NHK broadcaster reports.

Japan has imposed unilateral sanctions against North Korea since 2006. At the end of last month, NHK reported that the Japanese government was likely to extend the sanctions, including a ban on all trade.

The Tuesday extension came after Suga's cabinet approved it ahead of the measures' expiration on April 13.

Japan says the sanctions are a response to North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

They ban trade and prohibit the docking of North Korean ships in Japan.

North Korea conducted two cruise and ballistic missile tests in March. The launches sparked concerns among a number of states that requested closed consultations on the matter at the UN Security Council.

North Korean senior official Ri Pyong Chol said the missile tests were a right of a sovereign state for self-defense over the military threat posed by the United States and South Korea.

The recent missile tests conducted by Pyongyang are expected to be on the agenda of talks between Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and US President Joe Biden in Washington on April 16.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Washington Nuclear Pyongyang Japan South Korea United States North Korea March April All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED14.66 bn

8 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of Professiona ..

8 hours ago

US Looking Into Reports of Massacres by Ethiopian ..

9 hours ago

UN 'closely' monitoring situation in Jordan follow ..

9 hours ago

Fujairah Terminals, Al Mayya Group sign exclusive ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.