Japan Eyes Allowing Pharmacists to Make COVID Shots to Speed Up Vaccination Pace - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Pharmacists in Japan may be allowed to administer coronavirus vaccines as part of the government's measures to accelerate the country's slow immunization campaign, media reported, citing Taro Kono, the minister in charge of vaccinations.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the minister said that the government would consider the option after establishing whether the addition of dentists would be enough to mitigate the dearth of medical staff who administer COVID-19 shots, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The Asian country rolled out its mass vaccination campaign on February 17. The first phase covered 4.7 million health care workers. Starting from April 12, the country has been administering shots to those over 65 years old, with some 36 million seniors expected to be vaccinated during this stage.

A public opinion poll by Kyodo showed on Sunday that some 85% of the Japanese believed the vaccination pace in the country was slow, while 71.5% of respondents were dissatisfied with the government's actions aimed at containing the pandemic.