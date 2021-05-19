UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Eyes Allowing Pharmacists To Make COVID Shots To Speed Up Vaccination Pace - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 11:30 AM

Japan Eyes Allowing Pharmacists to Make COVID Shots to Speed Up Vaccination Pace - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Pharmacists in Japan may be allowed to administer coronavirus vaccines as part of the government's measures to accelerate the country's slow immunization campaign, media reported, citing Taro Kono, the minister in charge of vaccinations.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the minister said that the government would consider the option after establishing whether the addition of dentists would be enough to mitigate the dearth of medical staff who administer COVID-19 shots, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The Asian country rolled out its mass vaccination campaign on February 17. The first phase covered 4.7 million health care workers. Starting from April 12, the country has been administering shots to those over 65 years old, with some 36 million seniors expected to be vaccinated during this stage.

A public opinion poll by Kyodo showed on Sunday that some 85% of the Japanese believed the vaccination pace in the country was slow, while 71.5% of respondents were dissatisfied with the government's actions aimed at containing the pandemic.

Related Topics

Japan February April May Sunday Media From Government Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Erdogan lauds Pakistan’s unflinching support to ..

14 minutes ago

Jahangir Tareen, his son's bail extended till May ..

23 minutes ago

HRCP calls on international community to end Israe ..

30 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 163.93 million

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Police break Guinness World Record with long ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.