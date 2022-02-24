UrduPoint.com

Japan Eyes Appointing New Vaccine Chief To Speed Up Roll-out Of 3rd Shots

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 04:02 PM

Japan eyes appointing new vaccine chief to speed up roll-out of 3rd shots

The Japanese government is considering appointing its economic revitalization minister to double as vaccination chief, in a bid to accelerate its sluggish COVID-19 booster shot rollout, sources close to the matter said Thursday

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The Japanese government is considering appointing its economic revitalization minister to double as vaccination chief, in a bid to accelerate its sluggish COVID-19 booster shot rollout, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

The potential new appointment eyed to happen by the end of March, could see Japan's current vaccination minister Noriko Horiuchi replaced amid staunch criticism from opposition parties and the public about the slow roll-out of booster shots ostensibly, which has allowed the Omicron variant of the coronavirus to run rampant nationwide.

The potential appointment of economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa into the role is based on his handling of the COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency measures implemented recently.

Horiuchi, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) faction led by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, took over the role from Taro Kono as vaccination chief last year, while also doubling as minister for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics held last summer, the latter a role that will become defunct in late March.If she is replaced by Yamagiwa, she will likely be left without a cabinet position, sources close to the matter said.

Shigeyuki Goto, minister of health, labor and welfare, meanwhile, is another candidate being floated for the job of vaccination chief, although some concerns have been expressed about the extra workload this would add to his ministerial duties.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Job Tokyo Japan March Olympics From Government Cabinet Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federal Govt. introduces revolutionary reforms for ..

Federal Govt. introduces revolutionary reforms for tax payers: Haroon Masood

2 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Says Full-Scale Conflict in Ukraine Can ..

Lukashenko Says Full-Scale Conflict in Ukraine Can Still Be Prevented by Dialogu ..

2 minutes ago
 Moldova Closes Airspace Due to Situation in Ukrain ..

Moldova Closes Airspace Due to Situation in Ukraine - Deputy Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 EU, NATO Back Allies on Eastern Flank - German Def ..

EU, NATO Back Allies on Eastern Flank - German Defense Minister

2 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka says current shortage of fuel to be reso ..

Sri Lanka says current shortage of fuel to be resolved soon

6 minutes ago
 PMLN, PPP seem 'terrified' by PM's visit to Russia ..

PMLN, PPP seem 'terrified' by PM's visit to Russia: Fawad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>