Japan Eyes Extending Coronavirus Restrictions Past May 6 - Reports

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday he planned to extend the state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, media have reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday he planned to extend the state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, media have reported.

Tokyo and six other prefectures limited movement and closed nonessential businesses on April 8 in a bid to stem the spread of the virus. The lockdown was later extended to the rest of the country. It is due to expire on May 6.

"I think it will be difficult to return to normalcy. We must be ready for a long battle. I want to discuss with experts the duration of the extension," Abe was quoted as saying at a press briefing by the public broadcaster NHK.

The expert panel will reportedly meet to discuss the issue on Friday.

The NHK said that Abe suggested a month-long extension of the state of emergency during a meeting with senior officials of his ruling party earlier in the day.

Japan so far has 14,976 confirmed coronavirus cases, including people from the stricken Diamond Princess and Costa Atlantica cruise liners. On the mainland, Tokyo is atop of the list of affected prefectures with 4,152 cases. A total of 455 patients in the country have died.