UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Eyes Raising Age Of Retirement For State Officials - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 11:50 AM

Japan Eyes Raising Age of Retirement for State Officials - Prime Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The Japanese government plans to raise the retirement age for civil servants, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in his address to the parliament on Monday.

"Raising the age of retirement is necessary to solve growing administrative issues. We are preparing to submit a relevant bill soon," Suga said.

Japan began discussions on the increase of the age of retirement three years ago. A special commission proposed to raise the bar to 70 instead of the current 65, which would presumably help support economic growth despite rapidly aging population.

Currently, Japanese citizens have the right to retire at the age of 60, but the full pension payments are available only from the age of 65.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament From Government

Recent Stories

More than 50 teams camped in Dubai in recent month ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Customs completes 752 declarations for EXPO ..

18 minutes ago

OIC: We stand by and Support King Abdullah II and ..

18 minutes ago

OIC Attends the Inauguration Ceremony of President ..

18 minutes ago

Kamran Arif: So much more than a rights sloganeer

23 minutes ago

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.