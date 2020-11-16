Japan is facing a challenge in ensuring that Joe Biden, who has been declared the winner of the US presidential election by media outlets, will focus on the current pressing issues facing the Indo-Pacific region, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Japan is facing a challenge in ensuring that Joe Biden, who has been declared the winner of the US presidential election by media outlets, will focus on the current pressing issues facing the Indo-Pacific region, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Monday.

"Japan has a major challenge (in ensuring that) the United States remains committed to order in the Indo-Pacific region, climate change, security and other global issues," Motegi said at a press conference, as quoted by Japan's Kyodo news agency.

The foreign minister said that Tokyo does not expect to see any change in the projected result of the US presidential election, adding that Biden will likely spend the opening period of his first term in office concentrating solely on domestic issues, the agency said.

Japan must also continue to work to counter China's growing maritime presence in the East and South China seas, Motegi was cited by the agency as saying.

Biden held phone talks with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga this past Thursday in one of his first conversations with a foreign leader since the November 3 election. The pair agreed to coordinate efforts on pressing global issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.