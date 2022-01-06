Japan Files Protest Over Missile Test Conducted by North Korea - Chief Cabinet Secretary

Japan has lodged a protest against North Korea through diplomatic channels in Beijing over a missile test conducted by Pyongyang on Wednesday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday

"We have filed a strong protest using diplomatic channels through the embassy in Beijing," Matsuno said at a press conference.

The politician also said that the ballistic missile launch conducted by North Korea could undermine the peace and security of the country and region.

This is a serious issue for Japan as well as for the international community and violates UN Security Council resolutions, he added.

On Wednesday, the Japanese Coast Guard and the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said they had observed an unknown projectile, presumed to be a ballistic missile, fired by North Korea in the direction of the Sea of Japan. This was the first test of North Korean weapons this year. The last one took place on October 19, 2021, when North Korea tested a new submarine ballistic missile.