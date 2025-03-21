Japan first to seal World Cup spot as S. Korea, Australia, Iran get closer

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Japan became the first team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup on Thursday as South Korea were held but still inched closer along with a rampant Australia and a dominant Iran.

Daichi Kamada and Takefusa Kubo scored in the second half to give Japan a 2-0 home win over Bahrain and take their place alongside hosts the United States, Canada and Mexico at next year's finals.

The runaway Asian Group C leaders failed to sparkle on a chilly night in Saitama until substitute Kamada pounced for the opener in the 66th minute.

In front of nearly 60,000 fans, Kubo added another in the 87th minute as Japan sealed their berth in style.

It will be their eighth straight World Cup appearance.

"I'm relieved that we could qualify at home in front of our supporters," said Kubo, before he and his team-mates doused coach Hajime Moriyasu with water.

"This here is not our goal -- we want to compete against strong teams at the World Cup."

Australia remain in pole position to qualify with Japan.

A Jackson Irvine brace and goals from Martin Boyle, Nishan Velupillay and Lewis Miller ensured the Socceroos thrashed Indonesia 5-1 as Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert was well beaten in his first game in charge. Indonesia missed an early penalty.

Australian captain Mat Ryan said: "I think the scoreline flatters us a little bit to be honest.

"At the start of the game they had two big chances, and if they put one of them away, it could have been a different game."

Japan lead on 19 points, with Australia second on 10 points, one clear of Saudi Arabia and four of Indonesia, Bahrain and China.

The top two go straight to North America, with teams finishing third and fourth in the three Asian groups going into a further round of qualifying.

Saudi Arabia ensured the race for that second automatic slot continues with a 1-0 win against 10-man China in Riyadh.

Captain Salem Al Dawsari got the goal to give manager Herve Renard a first qualifying victory since his reappointment last October.

- Oman late leveller -

South Korea, meanwhile, are still on course for 2026 but conceded a goal with 10 minutes left as Oman snatched a precious 1-1 away draw.

The hosts took the lead in the first half though Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan, but Ali Al Busaidi struck to stun the home support.

South Korea still top Group B with 15 points and three matches left to play, starting at home to Jordan on Tuesday.

Jordan leapfrogged Iraq into second via goal difference thanks to a 3-1 victory against still-winless Palestine in Amman.

Iraq are level on 12 points after a last-gasp 2-2 draw in Basra with Kuwait. The home side were 2-0 down but scored both goals in injury time to snatch a point, with Ibrahim Bayesh's equaliser coming in the 101st minute. Oman are fourth, on seven points.

In Group A, Iran are one point away from securing their World Cup spot following a heavily interrupted 2-0 win at home to the UAE in Tehran.

After the match had to be halted for 29 minutes when one of the floodlights failed at the Azadi sports Complex, Emirates-based striker Sardar Azmoun opened the scoring in the 27th minute of first-half stoppage time.

Mohammad Mohebi added the second with 20 minutes remaining to lift Iran to 19 points. They will qualify for a seventh World Cup should they avoid defeat against second-placed Uzbekistan in Tehran on Tuesday.

Uzbekistan stay on course for a first World Cup after a 1-0 victory against Kyrgyzstan in Tashkent. They sit on 16 points, six ahead of the UAE and also Asian champions Qatar who defeated North Korea 5-1 in Doha.