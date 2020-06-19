UrduPoint.com
Japan Following With Interest Vote On Amendments To Russian Constitution- Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday that his country was following with interest the discussions regarding amendments to the Russian constitution, as well as the upcoming all-Russian vote on the proposed changes.

"We are following the discussion on amendments to the Russian constitution with interest," Motegi said, stressing that he refrained from commenting further on the matter, as Russia and Japan were currently engaged in talks concerning a peace treaty and any comments could affect the dialogue.

The amendments, which include a ban on the alienation of Federal territories, were approved by the Constitutional Court on March 16. Originally, they were planned to be put to a nationwide vote in late April but it was put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The vote has since been rescheduled for July 1.

Russian-Japanese relations have long been complicated by the fact that the two nations have never signed a permanent WWII peace treaty. The main issue holding the two countries back is their dispute over a group of four Kuril islands ” Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai. Russia has sovereignty over these islets, but they are also claimed by Japan.

In December 2016, during his visit to Japan, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to search for the possibilities of joint economic activities in the southern Kuril Islands. Moscow and Tokyo are currently making an effort to finalize a permanent peace treaty. However, the two sides have not yet overcome their differences. Russia insists that its sovereignty over the Kurils, which legally became a part of the USSR following World War II, is undisputed. 

