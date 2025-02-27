Japan Forest Fire Kills One, Prompts Evacuations
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 11:20 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) At least one person has died in a wildfire that damaged more than 80 buildings and forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents in Japan, authorities said Thursday.
Military helicopters have been mobilised to try and douse the flames raging in forested areas of Ofunato in the northern region of Iwate.
Aerial footage from public broadcaster NHK showed the bright orange blaze reducing several houses to charred frames.
"One burned body was discovered and transferred to a nearby police station," a local police official told AFP.
Nearly 600 nearby residents have been evacuated, according to the Ofunato municipality.
As of Thursday morning, city officials estimated that at least 84 buildings had been damaged in the fire.
Ofunato's mayor Kiyoshi Fuchigami described the fire as "large-scale" on Wednesday evening, saying around 600 hectares (1,500 acres) of land -- three times the size of Monaco -- had been burned.
The cause of the blaze remained unknown, he added.
There were about 1,300 wildfires across Japan in 2023, concentrated in the February to April period when the air dries out and winds pick up.
Ofunato has seen only 2.5 millimetres (0.1 inches) of rainfall this month -- on course to fall far below the previous record low for Feburary of 4.4 millimetres in 1967.
And last year was Japan's hottest since records began, mirroring other nations as ever-rising greenhouse gas emissions fuel climate change.
In the case of the latest Iwate fire, "strong wind" from the west helped spread a series of smaller wildfires in the same area, Fuchigami said.
One evacuee, a 45-year-old woman, told NHK that the fire had been approaching her house when she returned from work.
"I was relieved that my kids were safe," she said.
Another, a 32-year-old man, told the broadcaster it was "my first time to see a series of fires happen in such rapid succession".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025
New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah
UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years
'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days
Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Conference for Arab Countries, C ..
Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Research & Innovation Exhibition ..
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, Sharjah Charity, Dar Al Ber p ..
UAE President confers ‘Order of the Mother of the Nation’ on Hamdan bin Zaye ..
UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue Conference
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for students graduating with disti ..
More Stories From World
-
EU was born to 'screw' US, Trump says6 minutes ago
-
Japan forest fire kills one, prompts evacuations6 minutes ago
-
EU has been a 'boon' for United States, it fires back at Trump26 minutes ago
-
North Korea has deployed more troops to Russia: Seoul spy agency36 minutes ago
-
Texas child dies in measles outbreak, first US fatality in years1 hour ago
-
Pakistan urges Sudan's warring parties to ceasefire in Ramadan, seek political settlement3 hours ago
-
Texas child dies in measles outbreak, first US fatality in years3 hours ago
-
Hong Kong stocks top 24,000 first time since 2022, up 20% this year3 hours ago
-
Boxing moves 'one step closer' to 2028 Olympics place9 hours ago
-
IOC provisionally recognises World Boxing as federation for Olympics9 hours ago
-
Bosnia Serb leader Dodik found guilty of defying peace envoy9 hours ago
-
Romania prosecutors indict far-right election candidate9 hours ago