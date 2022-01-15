UrduPoint.com

Japan, France To Hold Security Talks In Mid-January - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2022 | 12:32 PM

Japan, France to Hold Security Talks in Mid-January - Reports

Tokyo and Paris intend to hold a virtual security meeting in mid-January to discuss China's increasing power in the East and South China seas, as well as recent launches of North Korea's ballistic missiles, Kyodo News Agency reported, citing sources in the Japanese government.

MOSOCW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) Tokyo and Paris intend to hold a virtual security meeting in mid-January to discuss China's increasing power in the East and South China seas, as well as recent launches of North Korea's ballistic missiles, Kyodo news Agency reported, citing sources in the Japanese government.

According to the media, the upcoming talks are expected to focus on deepening defense cooperation and enhancing the countries' security response capacity amid increasing military threats in the Indo-Pacific region.

The meeting will be reportedly attended by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi. The French side will be presented by Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian and Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly.

The countries had initially intended to hold the talks at the end of 2021 but decided to postpone them due to the rapid spread of the new Omicron coronavirus strain.

Related Topics

Europe China Paris Florence Tokyo North Korea Media Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

POL prices may go up by over Rs5 per litre

POL prices may go up by over Rs5 per litre

7 minutes ago
 Ashleigh Barty hopes 'tough lessons' bring Austral ..

Ashleigh Barty hopes 'tough lessons' bring Australian Open title

2 minutes ago
 From studies to Slam: Emma Raducanu revels in whir ..

From studies to Slam: Emma Raducanu revels in whirlwind 12 months

2 minutes ago
 Scientific exhibition held at Sukkur IBA

Scientific exhibition held at Sukkur IBA

2 minutes ago
 Portugal logs highest daily COVID-19 deaths in 10 ..

Portugal logs highest daily COVID-19 deaths in 10 months

2 minutes ago
 Terrorist killed, two apprehended in North Waziris ..

Terrorist killed, two apprehended in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.