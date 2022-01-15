Japan, France to Hold Security Talks in Mid-January - Reports

Tokyo and Paris intend to hold a virtual security meeting in mid-January to discuss China's increasing power in the East and South China seas, as well as recent launches of North Korea's ballistic missiles, Kyodo News Agency reported, citing sources in the Japanese government.

According to the media, the upcoming talks are expected to focus on deepening defense cooperation and enhancing the countries' security response capacity amid increasing military threats in the Indo-Pacific region.

The meeting will be reportedly attended by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi. The French side will be presented by Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian and Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly.

The countries had initially intended to hold the talks at the end of 2021 but decided to postpone them due to the rapid spread of the new Omicron coronavirus strain.