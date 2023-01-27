Japan Freezes Assets of 22 Russian Individuals, 3 Companies - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Tokyo on Friday froze the assets of 22 Russian individuals and 3 companies against the background of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, according to a statement on the Japanese Foreign Ministry's website.

"Asset Freeze measures: Measures (i) and (ii) by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Notice (promulgated on January 27) will come into effect for individuals and entities of the Russian Federation (22 individuals and 3 entities); and individuals considered to be directly involved in the 'annexation' of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol or the destabilization of Eastern Part of Ukraine, as well as individuals of eastern and southern regions of Ukraine, who are considered to be directly involved in the purported 'incorporation' by Russia (14 individuals)," the statement read.

The list of individuals, among others, includes Russian Children Ombudswoman Maria Lvova-Belova, Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko, the head of the Russian Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, and Alexander Malkevich, the deputy chair of a public oversight coordination center at Russia's Civic Chamber.

The list also includes Russian manufacturer of trucks, buses, and engines KAMAZ, the Irkut aircraft manufacturer, and Moscow-based manufacturer and supplier of missiles Avangard.

Tokyo also banned exports to 49 Russian entities, as well as banned exports of dual-use items "which could contribute to the development of military capacity."