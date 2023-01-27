UrduPoint.com

Japan Freezes Assets Of 22 Russian Individuals, 3 Companies - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2023 | 07:50 AM

Japan Freezes Assets of 22 Russian Individuals, 3 Companies - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Tokyo on Friday froze the assets of 22 Russian individuals and 3 companies against the background of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, according to a statement on the Japanese Foreign Ministry's website.

"Asset Freeze measures: Measures (i) and (ii) by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Notice (promulgated on January 27) will come into effect for individuals and entities of the Russian Federation (22 individuals and 3 entities); and individuals considered to be directly involved in the 'annexation' of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol or the destabilization of Eastern Part of Ukraine, as well as individuals of eastern and southern regions of Ukraine, who are considered to be directly involved in the purported 'incorporation' by Russia (14 individuals)," the statement read.

The list of individuals, among others, includes Russian Children Ombudswoman Maria Lvova-Belova, Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko, the head of the Russian Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, and Alexander Malkevich, the deputy chair of a public oversight coordination center at Russia's Civic Chamber.

The list also includes Russian manufacturer of trucks, buses, and engines KAMAZ, the Irkut aircraft manufacturer, and Moscow-based manufacturer and supplier of missiles Avangard.

Tokyo also banned exports to 49 Russian entities, as well as banned exports of dual-use items "which could contribute to the development of military capacity."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Ukraine Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Tokyo Chamber January

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders hosts seminars, workshops ..

Muslim Council of Elders hosts seminars, workshops at Cairo International Book F ..

6 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi chairs Sharjah Media Co ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi chairs Sharjah Media Council&#039;s inaugural meeting ..

6 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy&#039;s R ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy&#039;s Republic Day ceremony

8 hours ago
 France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Ai ..

France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Air Defense Systems - Foreign Mi ..

8 hours ago
 Canada to Provide 4 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Tr ..

Canada to Provide 4 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Train Troops on System - Anand

8 hours ago
 Republicans Back DeSantis by Landslide Numbers Ove ..

Republicans Back DeSantis by Landslide Numbers Over Trump for 2024 Nomination - ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.