Japan Freezing Assets Of 5 North Korean Organizations Linked To Missile Program - Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 07:20 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Japan is imposing new sanctions against North Korea over continuing missile tests, in particular, is freezing the assets of five North Korean organizations, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

"North Korea conducts missile tests extremely often, which is a clear violation of provisions of the UN Security Council resolutions and poses a threat to the security of not only our country, but also the region. We strongly condemn these actions," Matsuno said.

In particular, sanctions are being imposed against five North Korean organizations associated with nuclear and missile developments.

The date when sanctions will take effect has not been specified.

Pyongyang has conducted eight missile tests since September 25, including an intermediate-range ballistic missile, which flew over Japan, covering 4,500 kilometers (2,800 miles) at an altitude of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles). This is a record distance for North Korean missiles. Since the year start, North Korea has conducted 27 missile launches.

