Japan, Germany Start Joint Maritime Exercise In Pacific Ocean - Japanese Defense Ministry

Thu 04th November 2021 | 03:52 PM

Japanese and German troops have begun a two-day maritime exercise in the Pacific Ocean, the Japanese Defense Ministry reported on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Japanese and German troops have begun a two-day maritime exercise in the Pacific Ocean, the Japanese Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

On Friday, the head of the ministry, Nobuo Kishi, is expected to examine the German Bayern frigate, deployed in the Indo-Pacific as part of the German commitment to the region.

As noted by Kishi, the Bayern frigate has become the first German warship to enter Japan over the past 20 years.

The Maritime Self-Defense Force's Samidare destroyer will take part in the exercise from the Japanese side.

According to the Japanese command, the exercise aims "to improve the tactical skills of the self-defense forces and strengthen interaction with the German Navy."

In August, Germany sent the Bayern frigate to the South China Sea. Then German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said it was done to strengthen security in the Indo-Pacific region.

