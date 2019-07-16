UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Gives Port Access To North Korean Coal Ships Despite UN Sanctions - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 04:26 PM

Japan Gives Port Access to North Korean Coal Ships Despite UN Sanctions - Reports

Japan let ships suspected of carrying North Korean coal dock in its ports despite UN sanctions, South Korean media reported Tuesday, citing the national spy agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Japan let ships suspected of carrying North Korean coal dock in its ports despite UN sanctions, South Korean media reported Tuesday, citing the national spy agency.

"Some ships, on which the Korean government imposed entry bans, recently entered Japanese ports," Seoul's agency was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

South Korea's national intelligence service said at a closed-door briefing it had warned Japan that the move was in breach of the sanctions on the North's coal exports, but received a "lukewarm" response.

The Korean intelligence said the North had been suffering from a drop in trade amid sanctions. The UN Security Council imposed restrictions on exports of North Korean minerals in 2017, which are a major source of foreign Currency.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Seoul Japan North Korea 2017 Media From Government

Recent Stories

DEWA launches campaign to raise awareness on ratio ..

12 minutes ago

UAE, Gambia sign agreement on mutual promotion, pr ..

12 minutes ago

NAB to freeze entire Shahbaz family’s assets

16 minutes ago

Ebola patient in DR Congo city of Goma has died: g ..

34 seconds ago

Rs 4.323 mln fined for violating anti-tabacco laws ..

35 seconds ago

Int'l Army Games 2019 to Feature Over 200 Teams Fr ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.