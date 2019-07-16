Japan Gives Port Access to North Korean Coal Ships Despite UN Sanctions - Reports

Japan let ships suspected of carrying North Korean coal dock in its ports despite UN sanctions, South Korean media reported Tuesday, citing the national spy agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Japan let ships suspected of carrying North Korean coal dock in its ports despite UN sanctions, South Korean media reported Tuesday, citing the national spy agency.

"Some ships, on which the Korean government imposed entry bans, recently entered Japanese ports," Seoul's agency was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

South Korea's national intelligence service said at a closed-door briefing it had warned Japan that the move was in breach of the sanctions on the North's coal exports, but received a "lukewarm" response.

The Korean intelligence said the North had been suffering from a drop in trade amid sanctions. The UN Security Council imposed restrictions on exports of North Korean minerals in 2017, which are a major source of foreign Currency.