Japan Government Approves $140bn Stimulus
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Japan's minority government signed off Friday on a $140-billion stimulus drive aimed at putting more money in consumers' pockets after the ruling party's worst election result in 15 years.
The package worth 21.9 trillion Yen ($141.
8 billion) includes handouts of around 30,000 yen for low-income households, fuel and energy subsidies, and assistance to small businesses, according to the government.
The overall business impact was expected to be 39 trillion yen.
"To enhance the vitality of Japan as a whole, we will strengthen the growth of the national and regional economies and raise wages for all people, of all generations," top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.
To pay for the package, the second in as many years, the government will table a supplementary budget by the end of the year in the lower house.
