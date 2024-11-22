Japan government to approve $140bn stimulus

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Japan's minority government was expected Friday to approve a $140-billion stimulus drive aimed at putting more money in consumers' pockets after the ruling party's worst election result in 15 years.

The October 27 contest saw voters -- angry over corruption in the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and inflation -- deprive new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's coalition of a majority in parliament's lower house.

Before a cabinet meeting on Friday morning, Ishiba was quoted by local media as saying the package would be approved later in the day.

The 22-trillion-yen stimulus bundle includes energy and fuel subsidies as well as cash handouts for low-income households in the world's fourth-biggest economy, according to the media.