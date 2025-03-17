Japan Govt Approval Rate Drops After Gift Voucher Row
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 10:10 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Approval ratings for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's government have dropped sharply, polls showed Monday, as the leader faces a backlash for distributing expensive gift vouchers to rookie ruling-party lawmakers.
The Liberal Democratic Party, which has governed Japan almost continuously since 1955, has been convulsed by a series of corruption scandals in recent years, including one over kickbacks to lawmakers that sank Ishiba's predecessor.
Just 26 percent of voters polled by the Asahi Shimbun daily expressed support for Ishiba's cabinet, a dramatic fall from the 40 percent who felt similarly in the same survey in February.
A separate survey by the Yomiuri Shimbun daily put support for the administration at 31 percent, down from 39 percent in February.
Both were the lowest since Ishiba took office in October.
Ishiba, 68, has come under fire for handing out gift vouchers each worth 100,000 Yen ($670) to 15 new LDP lawmakers -- a move he has defended as legally sound and not a political donation.
Grilled by opposition MPs in parliament, Ishiba apologised on Friday "for causing trouble and worry to many people" over the voucher scandal.
Ishiba said the vouchers -- which he paid for personally -- were intended as a token of appreciation, not a donation, for the families of lawmakers who took office for the first time after last year's general election.
On Monday, Ishiba apologised again, saying "there was a discrepancy between the popular conception" and his practice of sending gift vouchers.
The Asahi poll showed that 75 percent of people thought the gift voucher distribution was problematic, against 23 percent who thought it wasn't.
However, 60 percent thought Ishiba should stay as the premier, compared to 32 percent who wanted him to step down, according to the poll of 1,137 voters.
In the Yomiuri poll, 75 percent saw the gift vouchers as a problem, against 19 percent who didn't.
Japanese media reported that flagging support could provoke attempts within the LDP to pressure Ishiba to step down ahead of an election in July for parliament's upper house.
Ishiba held a snap general election in October after being selected as prime minister, but voters already angry over corruption within the LDP and inflation dealt him a blow.
They deprived his coalition of a majority in parliament's powerful lower house, in the worst election result in 15 years for the LDP, which has governed Japan almost continuously since 1955.
Since the election, the party and its junior coalition partner Komeito have needed opposition support to pass legislation.
A third poll by the Mainichi Shimbun showed 23 percent of voters supported Ishiba's cabinet, down from 30 percent in February, with 78 percent calling the vouchers a problem.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2025
Endowment & Society Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends 12th edition of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool
Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates-XRG at Tirreno-Adriatico
Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM
29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours
World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE
UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership
Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..
Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance
More Stories From World
-
Japan govt approval rate drops after gift voucher row6 minutes ago
-
Cavs win streak halted after Magic comeback36 minutes ago
-
Giant mine machine swallowing up Senegal's fertile coast1 hour ago
-
Race to name creatures of the deep as mining interest grows2 hours ago
-
Wind-powered mast to cut emissions sets sail to Canada2 hours ago
-
Peru farmer in German court battle with energy giant2 hours ago
-
Andreeva, 17, tops world No. 1 Sabalenka for Indian Wells title2 hours ago
-
Cavs win streak halted after Magic comeback2 hours ago
-
Colombia defense minister vows 'full force' against guerrillas2 hours ago
-
Ovechkin set to achieve the 'impossible'2 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results9 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table9 hours ago