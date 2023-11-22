TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) -- Japan's health ministry has approved the ban on a cannabis-derived ingredient named hexahydrocannabihexol, or HHCH, after so-called "cannabis gummies" containing such an ingredient has rendered many ill in the country.

The synthetic compound was designated as a controlled substance on Wednesday, after an expert panel of the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare on Tuesday approved the plan to prohibit the possession, use and distribution of HHCH, which will officially take effect on Dec. 2.

Violators of the ban under the pharmaceutical and medical device law can be imprisoned for up to three years or fined up to 3 million Yen, or 20,235 U.

S. Dollars.

Earlier this month, five individuals fell ill after consuming gummies distributed by a man at a festival in western Tokyo, local media reported.

In Japan's western prefecture of Osaka, meanwhile, more than 10 people have been sent to hospital this year after eating gummies potentially containing cannabis derivatives, with symptoms such as vomiting and numbness, according to the prefectural police.