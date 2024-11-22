Japan govt to approve $140bn stimulus

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Japan's minority government was set Friday to sign off on a $140-billion stimulus drive aimed at putting more money in consumers' pockets after the ruling party's worst election result in 15 years.

The October 27 contest saw voters -- angry over corruption in the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and inflation -- deprive new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's coalition of a majority in parliament's lower house.

Chief government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday that the package expected to be worth 21.9 trillion Yen ($141.

8 billion) would be approved by Ishiba's cabinet later in the day.

"We aim to emerge out of the cost-cut style economy and transfer into the high added-value creation economy," Hayashi told reporters.

He said the package would boost businesses by around 39 trillion yen, while additional general account spending, which provides backing for the package, would be 13.9 trillion yen.

It is expected to include energy and fuel subsidies and cash handouts up to 30,000 yen ($194) to low-income households in the world's fourth-biggest economy.