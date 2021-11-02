Japan govt to relax quarantine on business travelers

The Japanese government is planning to reduce the quarantine period for most vaccinated travelers for commercial purposes arriving in the country from 10 to three days, local media reported Tuesday

TOKYO, Nov. 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Japanese government is planning to reduce the quarantine period for most vaccinated travelers for commercial purposes arriving in the country from 10 to three days, local media reported Tuesday.

Under the new rules, business people arriving in Japan will be demanded to self-quarantine for three days.

From the fourth day, they will be permitted to use public transportation and eat out if they test negative for the virus, while it will be necessary for companies they are doing business with to keep records of their whereabouts.

The new rules will come into effect as early as Nov.

8, Monday next week.

The government had previously required international arrivals to self-quarantine for 14 days to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19. In October, the period was reduced to 10 days for those who had finished the inoculation.

Meanwhile, the officials plan to permit new entry into the country for foreign students, which had been stopped in principle, to start or continue their education in Japan, with their schools required to keep track of them.

The government also plans to increase the maximum number of overseas arrivals from the current 3,500 per day to 5,000, which will take effect late this month.