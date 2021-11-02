UrduPoint.com

Japan Govt To Relax Quarantine On Business Travelers

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 12:51 PM

Japan govt to relax quarantine on business travelers

The Japanese government is planning to reduce the quarantine period for most vaccinated travelers for commercial purposes arriving in the country from 10 to three days, local media reported Tuesday

TOKYO, Nov. 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Japanese government is planning to reduce the quarantine period for most vaccinated travelers for commercial purposes arriving in the country from 10 to three days, local media reported Tuesday.

Under the new rules, business people arriving in Japan will be demanded to self-quarantine for three days.

From the fourth day, they will be permitted to use public transportation and eat out if they test negative for the virus, while it will be necessary for companies they are doing business with to keep records of their whereabouts.

The new rules will come into effect as early as Nov.

8, Monday next week.

The government had previously required international arrivals to self-quarantine for 14 days to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19. In October, the period was reduced to 10 days for those who had finished the inoculation.

Meanwhile, the officials plan to permit new entry into the country for foreign students, which had been stopped in principle, to start or continue their education in Japan, with their schools required to keep track of them.

The government also plans to increase the maximum number of overseas arrivals from the current 3,500 per day to 5,000, which will take effect late this month.

Related Topics

Business Education Japan October Media From Government

Recent Stories

Hong Kong reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 Al-Ameen Academy that helps poor students for PMS, ..

Al-Ameen Academy that helps poor students for PMS, CSS exams

7 minutes ago
 Uniform curriculum vital for social, economic inte ..

Uniform curriculum vital for social, economic integration

12 minutes ago
 Foreign film thriving in pandemic, says Michael Ma ..

Foreign film thriving in pandemic, says Michael Mann

17 minutes ago
 ADJD, ADSG partner to initiate training programme ..

ADJD, ADSG partner to initiate training programme for legal researchers

26 minutes ago
 Country's exports increasing despite coronavirus o ..

Country's exports increasing despite coronavirus outbreak: Farrukh

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.