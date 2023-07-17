Japan, Gulf Countries Resume Free Trade Talks - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) and Japan have resumed negotiations on free trade, the GCC informs.

A relevant agreement was signed following a meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jassim al-Budaiwi, the GCC said in a Sunday statement.

The release specified that work on the resumption of free trade negotiations with Japan will be considered a priority, and cooperation with Tokyo is one of the most important directions in the external activities of the GCC.

The free trade agreement will mark a new stage in the strategic partnership between Japan and GCC and will help stimulate economic growth and create jobs for both citizens of the Arab states and Japan. Japan already receives more than 90% of its imported oil from the GCC countries, the statement specified.