UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Halts Entry Of Foreigners To 'Protect' Citizens Amid Fear Of New Virus Strain - Suga

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 11:00 AM

Japan Halts Entry of Foreigners to 'Protect' Citizens Amid Fear of New Virus Strain - Suga

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Japan imposed new COVID-19 response measures that include a ban on entrance for non-resident foreigners from most countries until the end of January to "protect" citizens amid the spread of a new and more transmissible coronavirus variant, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday.

"These are proactive measures to protect the lives of the country's citizens," Suga told reporters.

Japanese citizens and foreign residents arriving in Japan from countries where the new variant, firstly identified in the United Kingdom, is present will have to provide a negative test on COVID-19 obtained within 72 hours before departure and take another test upon arrival.

At the same time, businesspeople and Japanese students residing in 10 countries in Asia, including South Korea and China, will not be affected by the new restrictions.

Japan has already suspended entrance from the UK and South Africa over two separate coronavirus strains. The variant that is circulating in the UK has already spread to over 20 countries including Japan, which has registered eight such cases.

The new restrictive measures are introduced amid a surge in daily-registered COVID-19 cases in Japan. The country is confirming nearly 4,000 cases a day on average in late December, up from some 2,000-2,500 at the beginning of the month.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Same United Kingdom Japan South Africa South Korea January December From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 December 2020

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Five-day weather forecast

10 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi issues resolution to form ‘Gover ..

11 hours ago

Armed Forces training centres receive 14th batch o ..

11 hours ago

Mansoor bin Mohammed welcomes participants to Duba ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.